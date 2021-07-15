DDC Srinagar reviews rehabilitation of Dal dwellers

Srinagar: A meeting of the Sub Committee for rehabilitation of Dal dwellers was held today under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, here.
The meeting held threadbare deliberations on various issues and measures undertaken for rehabilitation of Dal dwellers residing in Dal Lake. On the occasion, the DDC said that it is a part of the larger project for conservation of the Dal Lake and the objective of the process is to devise an effective mechanism and rehabilitation policy which yields intended results on ground like restoration and preservation of Dal Lake besides sustenance of ecological balance in the surrounding environment.
. He stressed that a cluster wise approach needs to be adopted for prioritising the rehabilitation process to see a visible change and work on ground. He said by adopting a cluster approach a bulk chunk of land can be available for reclamation of Lake area. The DDC also directed to undertake a survey to identify the clusters with details regarding the number of dwellers and quantum of land in each cluster which will pave a way forward to settle cases in a better way.
Earlier, the DDC was given a brief about the rehabilitation process and the meeting was informed that there are 4051 structures out of which 1026 dwellers have been rehabilitated so far. Vice Chairman LAWDA, Dr, Bashir Ahmad Bhat; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Khurshid Ahmad Shah; Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Hanief Balkhi; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rayees Ahmad, Collector LAWDA, Secretary LAWDA, Executive Engineer LDA Ist, Tehsildar North/Khanyar and other officers were present in the meeting.