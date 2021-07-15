DDC Srinagar reviews rehabilitation of Dal dwellers

Srinagar: A meeting of the Sub Committee for rehabilitation of Dal dwellers was held today under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, here.

The meeting held threadbare deliberations on various issues and measures undertaken for rehabilitation of Dal dwellers residing in Dal Lake. On the occasion, the DDC said that it is a part of the larger project for conservation of the Dal Lake and the objective of the process is to devise an effective mechanism and rehabilitation policy which yields intended results on ground like restoration and preservation of Dal Lake besides sustenance of ecological balance in the surrounding environment.