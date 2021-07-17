DDC Srinagar visits Gilsar, Babademb

Srinagar: In order to speed up the ongoing process of rejuvenation and restoration of water bodies in the district, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today visited under restoration Gilsar Lake and Babademb.

The DDC inspected the restoration works undertaken for cleaning of these water bodies to revive their decades old glory.

While appreciating the efforts of the officers team, the DDC directed them to work with added zeal and dedication in coordinated manner to achieve the set goal of complete restoration of historical water bodies in Srinagar district. The DDC also instructed them to expedite the restoration works on restoring Springs in the area at the earliest.

On the occasion, the DDC said these wetlands used to be a rich belt of birds of local and of migratory origin. He said all possible measures are being taken for restoration of historical Water bodies in Srinagar to achieve visible impact on ground.

The restoration of these water bodies will not only enhance the scenic beauty and environment of the areas but also generate vast opportunities of employment for local youth, the DDC added.