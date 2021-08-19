DDCRK constitutes Covid SOP monitoring teams in Srinagar

An official spokesperson of DCCRK in a statement said that these monitoring teams are carrying out comprehensive market visits, parks and gardens, roadside vehicles, colleges/universities, government /private nursing homes along with various government/semi government and private offices in Srinagar city. He said these teams were framed after it was brought to the notice of Divisional Administration that General public are showing signs of complacency in covid appropriate behavior in all the districts of Kashmir division, which could lead to the resurge of fresh cases of covid 19 infection in the division. This, he said, has a serious potential in causing a 3rd wave of covid 19 pandemic if timely preventive measured were not followed.

The spokesperson said that 2813 inspections were carried out in Srinagar city and 762 covid specific violations were registered in different areas of the city. He said that during the special drive in conducting Covid Appropriate Behavior in the city 382 face masks were distributed free of cost to the violators, while at the same time a Rs.76800 fine was also imposed on the violators by the Covid SOP monitoring teams. He further added that all the district administrators were directed to keep robust surveillance mechanism intact in their districts and replicate the Srinagar model for monitoring of CAB in their districts.

He said that the Divisional Administration is again reiterating its appeal to the general population to follow CAB every time when they move outside and requested people, especially 18-44 years age group, to go for vaccination.

The spokesperson said that the drive would continue in the rest of the districts of Kashmir division in order to avert the dilemma behind the possibility of 3rd wave.