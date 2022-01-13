Debris dumped on footpath takes sheen off Airport Road

Srinagar: Inhabitants of the Airport Road at Humhama here have expressed strong resentment over dumping of debris on a footpath along the posh road.
The debris and garbage has been dumped along the compound walls of several houses near Railway Bridge Humhama after the construction of footpath. One of the residents, who has taken up the matter with the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), said the debris is causing them huge inconvenience.
“This site, where the material has been dumped was previously beautified by Gardens, Parks and Forest departments by planting saplings. It was a beautiful site to look at for the locals as well as the tourists visiting Kashmir. This whole exercise of making these sites shoddy has been done in the last three months. The contractor entrusted with the job by the ERA dumped debris on the footpath” said the inhabitant.
“We urge the authorities that immediate action must be taken as the debris has resulted in blockage of water supply to the nearby houses. The underground water pipes have been completely covered by this material. Water supply to several residential houses has stopped. The plumbers are facing difficulty in repairing underground pipes as they are covered by material dumped by the contractor along the front walls of our houses” the residents said.