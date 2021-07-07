DHSK kickstarts vaccination drive at AS College

Srinagar: The Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), DrMushtaq Ahmed Rather on Wednesday kick started a special vaccination drive at Amar Singh (AS) College here.

A spokesperson of Directorate in a handout said the vaccination drive was conducted in continuation to the communication sent all the educational institutions to get the teaching, non-teaching staff and students vaccinated before reopening of educational institutions.

On the occasion around 300 people including faculty members and students were vaccinated.

The Director also visited the vaccination site and interacted with the college staff and vaccinators. He also reviewed the vaccination process.