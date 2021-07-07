DHSK kickstarts vaccination drive at AS College

Srinagar: The Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), DrMushtaq Ahmed Rather on Wednesday kick started a special vaccination drive at Amar Singh (AS) College here.
A spokesperson of Directorate in a handout said the vaccination drive was conducted in continuation to the communication sent all the educational institutions to get the teaching, non-teaching staff and students vaccinated before reopening of educational institutions.
On the occasion around 300 people including faculty members and students were vaccinated.
The Director also visited the vaccination site and interacted with the college staff and vaccinators. He also reviewed the vaccination process.
On the occasion, the Director stressed upon the importance of the vaccination and said that it is an important tool for us besides SOPs to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is aimed at getting as many as staff members and students vaccinated before the government decides the opening of educational institutions in the valley,” he said.
Besides Director Health Services Kashmir, District Health Officer Srinagar and Zonal Medical Officer Batamaloo monitored the vaccination process.
The director said that DHSK would hold more vaccination drives in future so that all students and staff get vaccinated in a time-bound manner.
The health department has appreciated the cooperation extended by the Principal and staff of the AS College for the vaccination drive.
On the occasion, Principal Amar Singh College, Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather thanked DHSK for organizing the special vaccination drive for the students and the faculty.
College Health Care Committee and Hospitality & Protocol Committee, led by Prof. Kounsar Hassan and Dr. KousarMuzamil respectively besides NSS volunteers from the host and different city colleges supported the vaccination team in the vaccination drive.