Dilapidated road irks Natipora residents

Srinagar: The residents of Natipora are facing huge inconvenience due to dilapidated old Natipora link road.

A group of aggrieved residents said that over last few years, they have been reaching out to officials regarding road repairs but to no avail.

The residents under the banner of Old Natipora Welfare Committee urged the concerned authorities to ensure that the road is made travel-worthy soon.

"Despite being just 3 kms away from the city centre our area is being ignored. The pedestrians and commuters in our area are facing huge inconvenience. During rains, there is water logging and it is difficult to move out," said Musaib Ahmed, a local.

The residents said that that they reached out to officials from R&B department who said they will fix the road.

"Concerned officials are not paying heed while we are suffering. We appeal to Chief Engineer R&B department to look into the matter" said another resident.