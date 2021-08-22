District Admin Srinagar felicitates MSs of SMHS, Khyber Hospitals

Srinagar, Aug 22: In continuation to the recognition and acknowledgment of the efforts of the people who relentlessly rendered selfless services during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the District Administration Srinagar felicitated Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital Dr Kanwal Jeet Singh and Medical Superintendent Khyber Hospital, Dr Showkat Shah.

In this connection, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad handed over the Certificates of Appreciation to both the Medical Superintendents at his office chamber during a simple felicitation programme.

On the occasion, the DC congratulated both the Covid warriors and said this is a small initiative taken by the District Administration to recognize the services of people who stepped out in service of people during peak of Covid-19 pandemic.

“This award is recognition to the unflinching services rendered by medicos while fighting COVID. But we don’t have to lower guard and adhere to SOPs to prevent third wave,” said Dr Shah who is a critical care expert.