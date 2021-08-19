Div Com chairs 9th Board of Directors meeting of Srinagar Smart City Limited

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a 9th Board of Directors meeting of Srinagar Smart City Limited in Srinagar.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation and CEO-Srinagar Smart City Limited, VC-Srinagar Development Authority, Additional CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited, Dy. Director Archives, DySP Headquarters Srinagar, Senior Urban Planner and Designer, SSCL and other officers of SSCL. Naveen Kumar Agarwal - Director SBM, Nominee director from GOI also attended the meeting through VIDEO conferencing.

The Srinagar Smart City mission was appreciated for the work executed so far and the Board of Directors also impressed upon Srinagar Smart City Limited to take up new projects which would improve the overall quality of life of the citizens of Srinagar City. The Board took an update of all the ongoing and projected works of the SSCL comprehensively and issued directions to expedite the completion of works.

During the meeting, various projects which were given approval by the Board of Srinagar Smart City Limited include the River front development along river Jhelum to the tune of Rs 75 Cr, Srinagar Data network (SDNet) to the tune of 20 Cr, Development and refurbishment of Chhunthkul as a walk and cycle path at the cost of 9 Cr, Smart parking management system at multi-level car parking coming up at Sheikh Bagh Srinagar and at Regal Chowk Srinagar to the tune of 2.14 Crore.

Approval was also accorded to Batamaloo Roads, PoloView Road, Amira Kadal Pedestrian bridge, Residency Road, MA Road and Jehangir Chowk upgradation projects.