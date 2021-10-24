Div Com inaugurates National Painters Camp

Srinagar: To boost the visual and plastic art in J&K, Academy of Art, Culture and Languages has organized a National Painters Camp, which was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today here at historical Old Assembly Complex.
Prolific painters from various corners of the country are participating in this prestigious event. The camp is being organized from 24th to 28th Oct 2021 and it is the first time that this event is being organized at a historical monument which has been converted into an Art Gallery.
The camp is being organized at Old Assembly Complex here in which the painters/ Artists of national repute are participating while as Prof. Vasant Sonabani veteran Artist and former Dean J.J۔ School of Art Mumby, and Shri Sanjeev Rana Additional Secretary JKAACL also shared the presidium.
While addressing the gathering Div Com Kashmir P.K Pole said that Kashmir is famous for its art and craft worldwide and also appreciated JKAACL for organizing such type of events and providing platform to the senior/ budding artists.
Prof Vasant also appreciated the efforts taken by the academy for the promotion and preservation of Art and Culture.
Sanjiv Rana additional Secretary JKAACL presented vote of thanks. Jagdish Chander from Delhi, K.S.Gill from Amratsir, A.K.Dikshit from Delhi, Chanchal Gangoly from Delhi, Sabia Khan From Delhi, Sanjay Roy From Delhi, Jagmohan Mathodia From Jaipur, Vishakha Apte from Bhopal, Kishore Shankar from Delhi, ,Vasant Sonabani, Aslam Naqashbandi, Nawshad Gayoor, Masood Tabish, Rouf Qayasi, Mohd Yousuf Bacha, Arshid Saleh, Yousuf Naqashbandi, O۔P. Sharma, Surpal Sing Salathia, Sirweesha Srinivas and others participated in the camp.
Proceeding of the inaugural function was conducted by Dr Farooq Anwar Miraza and Irshad Tantray Assistant Exhibition officer JKAACL coordinated the programme.