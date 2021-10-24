Div Com inaugurates National Painters Camp

Srinagar: To boost the visual and plastic art in J&K, Academy of Art, Culture and Languages has organized a National Painters Camp, which was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today here at historical Old Assembly Complex.

Prolific painters from various corners of the country are participating in this prestigious event. The camp is being organized from 24th to 28th Oct 2021 and it is the first time that this event is being organized at a historical monument which has been converted into an Art Gallery.