Div Com Kashmir conducts city tour, reviews civil works

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole today visited various places in Srinagar City to take stock of various civil works and other developmental projects to be executed by different departments including SMC, R&B, Drainage Circle and Tourism department.
He was accompanied by DC Srinagar AijazAsad, Commissioner SMC AtharAamir , S.E R& B, S.E Drainage, S.E Tourism Technical and Support unit, Joint Commissioner Works SMC, Joint Commissioner Administration SMC, Xen Smart City, TASU Team.
The Divisional Commissioner visited Storm water Drainage scheme at Indra Nagar Sonwar to review its proper functionality. He also visited ACTS SSP Traffic department to review the control room set in place for traffic activities on different roads and traffic junctions established by SMC under AMRUT.
He also visited car parking of Smart City limited at Polo View and passed directions to go for its tendering
“There should be an inbuilt cycle track along with all the car parking centres located at different points in the city so as to create a space for cyclists too,” Pole said.
He also inspected the newly fixed tiles on the footpath opposite to the High Court and the functioning of ornamental lighting poles put in place by SMC at the entire stretch of Secretariat road.
He also visited park identified as Green space at Bemina. He instructed the concerned to remove the electric poles erected around the park and go for its proper alignment.
He also visited Shalteng and reviewed Drainage water scheme. Later he visited the under-construction site of Dumduma Sahib Gurdwara to take stock of ongoing work.
While visiting the Jamia Masjid market at Nowhatta, Pole took review on ongoing work of ablution block and facade revamping of the market. He passed on directions to speed up the remaining work so that it is completed within the stipulated time.