Div Com Kashmir conducts city tour, reviews civil works

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole today visited various places in Srinagar City to take stock of various civil works and other developmental projects to be executed by different departments including SMC, R&B, Drainage Circle and Tourism department.

He was accompanied by DC Srinagar AijazAsad, Commissioner SMC AtharAamir , S.E R& B, S.E Drainage, S.E Tourism Technical and Support unit, Joint Commissioner Works SMC, Joint Commissioner Administration SMC, Xen Smart City, TASU Team.

The Divisional Commissioner visited Storm water Drainage scheme at Indra Nagar Sonwar to review its proper functionality. He also visited ACTS SSP Traffic department to review the control room set in place for traffic activities on different roads and traffic junctions established by SMC under AMRUT.