Div Com participates in Dal deweeding drive

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Thursday visited Dal Lake and participated in the ongoing cleaning drive by the Department of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA).

The Divisional Commissioner was later on joined by President KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq who also participated in the cleanliness drive. He urged the people to take part in this drive as this is the endeavour of all citizens. The Divisional Commissioner at the occasion was accompanied by officers from LDA and Joint Commissioner SMC.

The KCCI President also later visited lily extraction sites and saw for himself the extraction process which has been taken up on a large scale this year.