Div Com participates in Dal Lake deweeding drive

Srinagar: In follow up to the Swachhta Pakhwada programme which was inaugurated on October 2, by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from SKICC and which will continue for fifteen-days, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Sunday participated in the de-weeding drive in Dal Lake.

The Divisional Commissioner also had an extensive tour of Dal Lake and took stock of various activities being conducted. Besides, he also participated in the de-weeding process. The Div Com also inspected the lily extraction activity which is being done on a large scale by J&K LDA. He also visited the interior of Dal lake and Doledemb area to take first hand information.