Div Com participates in Dal Lake deweeding drive

Srinagar: In follow up to the Swachhta Pakhwada programme which was inaugurated on October 2, by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from SKICC and which will continue for fifteen-days, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Sunday participated in the de-weeding drive in Dal Lake.
The Divisional Commissioner also had an extensive tour of Dal Lake and took stock of various activities being conducted. Besides, he also participated in the de-weeding process. The Div Com also inspected the lily extraction activity which is being done on a large scale by J&K LDA. He also visited the interior of Dal lake and Doledemb area to take first hand information.
On the occasion, the Deputy Mayor, Parvez Ahmad Qadri along with corporators Aqib Renzu, Zubair Fayaz, Mohd Saleem and Iniyat Mir also participated in the de-weeding drives along with the Divisional Commissioner. The Divisional Commissioner was also accompanied by VC LAWDA Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat, besides other officers of LAWDA and SMC.
The de-weeding process in Dal Lake has been taken up on a large scale by J&K LDA since May 2021 and will continue till November 2021.
In order to have greater participation in cleaning operation of Dal Lake various organisations like SDRF, NDRF, house boat owners association, shikara association NGos like Jannat Mission, JK Srinagar Eco watch , Go green are actively involved in the exercise who are also working in association with J&K LDA for de-weeding and solid waste management areas.
Meanwhile, Div Com urged the houseboat owners to clean the areas around the houseboats by deweeding and collection of solid waste so as to keep the area clean in order to attract more tourists. He also emphasised the need to add more water transport and recreational facilities like jet skies in Dal Lake to add to the dynamics of the aquatic ecosystem.