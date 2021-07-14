Div Com reviews beautification of Srinagar Roads, important locations

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of officers to review the progress on beautification work of Srinagar roads and other important locations.
The meeting, among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, CE PWD, CE Beacon, JD Tourism, JD Planning, DFO Srinagar and other concerned.
At the outset, Div Com stressed on speedy completion of beautification work on Batamaloo-Tengpora, Parimpora- Narbal, Boulevard Airport road and other important locations.
The Div Com instructed concerned to expedite work on footpath constructions, road medians, plantation including Austrian poplars, installation of tree guards, grills, colouring of grills and other works at all identified locations in Srinagar.
He also instructed on removal of grass, damaged tree guards and iron grills besides bush cutting at all required places.
The Div Com called for black topping of all roads and immediate fixing of potholes and pits and smooth surface levelling at all identified locations.
Stressing on making roads look presentable, he said flower pots with variety of flowers be placed along the IG Airport Road, Zero Bridge, Foot Bridge and other locations on priority and instructed concerned to ensure proper upkeep and maintenance.