Div Com reviews beautification of Srinagar Roads, important locations

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of officers to review the progress on beautification work of Srinagar roads and other important locations.

The meeting, among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, CE PWD, CE Beacon, JD Tourism, JD Planning, DFO Srinagar and other concerned.

At the outset, Div Com stressed on speedy completion of beautification work on Batamaloo-Tengpora, Parimpora- Narbal, Boulevard Airport road and other important locations.