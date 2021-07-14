Div Com reviews Muharram arrangements

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of officers here to review arrangements for the ensuing holy month of Muharram-ul- Haram.
The Div Com urged people to adopt Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), including social distancing protocol and use of face masks while holding mourning procession and religious congregations.
Stressing on making fool-proof arrangements, Div Com instructed officers to ensure all pending works including macadamization of roads, lanes, smooth supply of potable water and electricity to all unconnected residential areas, an official handout said.
He urged that all arrangements are put in place to ensure all religious gatherings and processions are held smoothly and peacefully.
Jal Shakti authorities were instructed to ensure regular water supply to all areas and deploy water tankers and install public posts as per the requirement at all Imam Baras. Similarly, KPDCL authorities were directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and no curtailment during the holy month.
He said that as per the past practice an additional buffer stock of transformers shall be kept available for quick supply and installation in affected areas.
Div Com emphasized on installation of street lights at all required places and ensure immediate restoration of all defunct street lights in all urban and rural areas.
Stressing on maintaining proper hygiene and cleanliness, the Div Com instructed the concerned to launch special sanitation drives around Imam Baras and procession sites. He instructed that medical teams along with ambulances shall be deployed to ensure proper medical facilities to mourners.
PWD authorities were asked to ensure level surfacing and attend all lanes, streets and main roads that need repairing for smooth passage of processions.
The Div Com instructed concerned authorities to ensure advance distribution of ration, firewood in all Shia dominated areas.
He directed Director FCS&CA to carry out aggressive market checking across all markets and ensure all essentials and required items are available in the market, besides, there is no violation of the official rate list of essentials.
The Div Com also emphasized on making fool-proof security arrangements and proper route plan for smooth vehicular movement.