Div Com reviews Muharram arrangements

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of officers here to review arrangements for the ensuing holy month of Muharram-ul- Haram.

The Div Com urged people to adopt Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), including social distancing protocol and use of face masks while holding mourning procession and religious congregations.

Stressing on making fool-proof arrangements, Div Com instructed officers to ensure all pending works including macadamization of roads, lanes, smooth supply of potable water and electricity to all unconnected residential areas, an official handout said.