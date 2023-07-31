DLSA Srinagar hosts orientation programme on child rights

Srinagar: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority held an orientation and sensitisation programme on child rights on Monday.

A statement of the DLSA Srinagar issued here said that the event was an ode to the protection and promotion of children’s rights and brought together participants from diverse backgrounds including police officers, panel lawyers, paralegal volunteers, members of Juvenile Justice Board, members of Legal Aid Defence Counsel System and members of Child Welfare Committee.

Chairman DLSA, Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion.

The event welcomed Principal Judge, Family Court, Srinagar, Masarat Roohi; IPS officer on probation Mukund Tibrewal, who is presently posted as SHO Shaheed Gunj, Srinagar; Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, Srinagar, Khair-un-Nisa, and child rights activist Advocate Mujtaba as guest speakers.

The programme commenced on a melodious note with the uplifting strains of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) theme song, resonating with the audience and setting the tone for the day’s proceedings.