DLSA Srinagar hosts orientation programme on child rights

Srinagar: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority held an orientation and sensitisation programme on child rights on Monday.
A statement of the DLSA Srinagar issued here said that the event was an ode to the protection and promotion of children’s rights and brought together participants from diverse backgrounds including police officers, panel lawyers, paralegal volunteers, members of Juvenile Justice Board, members of Legal Aid Defence Counsel System and members of Child Welfare Committee.
Chairman DLSA, Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion.
The event welcomed Principal Judge, Family Court, Srinagar, Masarat Roohi; IPS officer on probation Mukund Tibrewal, who is presently posted as SHO Shaheed Gunj, Srinagar; Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, Srinagar, Khair-un-Nisa, and child rights activist Advocate Mujtaba as guest speakers.
The programme commenced on a melodious note with the uplifting strains of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) theme song, resonating with the audience and setting the tone for the day’s proceedings.
Chairman DLSA, in his address, emphasised the vital role that all stakeholders play in upholding and advocating for children’s rights.
He underscored the importance of empowering the younger generation with knowledge of their rights and encouraged the participants to become torchbearers in protecting the rights of children.
Masarat Roohi highlighted the pivotal role of family courts in securing the welfare of children and reaffirmed her commitment to dispense justice in child-related cases.
Mukund Tibrewal shared insights about the collaborative efforts of the Police Department in ensuring the protection of children and fostering a safe environment for their growth.
Khair-un-Nisa discussed the challenges faced by vulnerable children and the vital role of the Committee in providing them with care and support.
Advocate Mujtaba urged the participants to be proactive champions of child rights.
A poignant moment during the programme was the distribution of cheques under the victim compensation scheme, exemplifying the compassion and solidarity extended to the victims of child rights violations.
As a visual treat, a thought-provoking short film on child rights was screened, resonating deeply with the audience and reinforcing the urgency of prioritising the protection of children’s rights.