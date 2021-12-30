Domestic helper flees with cash, valuables from house at Peer Bagh
Srinagar: A non-local domestic helper decamped with cash, valuables of a family at Peer Bagh area here.
The helper has been identified as Dinesh who was provided to the family by a private placement agency based at Mehjoor Nagar area here. This is the second incident in two weeks which has caused concern and put these placement agencies under radar.
The family has registered a complaint at Saddar Police station regarding the incident and manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.
“At the time of making contract, we make it clear to all the clients that the valuable assets should be kept in a secure area and should not be accessible to the helper,” said co-owner of the concerned placement company.
“In the contract, we make it clear to the client that the company should not be blamed for any such theft cases,” he said.
Briefing about the incident, he said the incident happened on Wednesday when the helper was kept alone at home. “The family members went out for some time and the helper took its advantage and decamped with valuables,” he said.
He said the family complained that the helper (Dinesh) has also taken away Rs 3 to 5 lakhs.
“We provided contact numbers of the accused and our agent from whom we got this helper here from outside J&K. We have provided all the details to the family and are ourselves trying to trace the accused,” he said.
About the service charges collected from the family for providing domestic helper, he said the company takes one-time payment for a year service.
“And in case the helper runs away or discontinues, we provide the replacement instead of giving a refund. That is our commitment as per the contract,” he said.
There have been several cases of theft by these non-local domestic helpers provided by these private placement agencies, which however have gone unnoticed.
Over the years, Kashmir has witnessed a mushrooming growth of these placement agencies but the government has failed to frame the guidelines and regulations for their functioning which has resulted in unchecked business of these companies.
The issue came to limelight after a domestic helper murdered an aged woman at Lal Bazar area here recently. The accused was later arrested by J&K Police on his way from Srinagar to Jammu.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal said the police will trace the accused and take action against him as per the law.
“He will be traced and arrested,” Rakesh Balwal said.
SSP Srinagar further said an exercise has been started to frame regulations for these placement agencies.
“Action will be taken against these placement agencies for providing domestic services without due verification. All the companies will be made accountable to run their services here,” he said.