Domestic helper flees with cash, valuables from house at Peer Bagh

Srinagar: A non-local domestic helper decamped with cash, valuables of a family at Peer Bagh area here.

The helper has been identified as Dinesh who was provided to the family by a private placement agency based at Mehjoor Nagar area here. This is the second incident in two weeks which has caused concern and put these placement agencies under radar.

The family has registered a complaint at Saddar Police station regarding the incident and manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

“At the time of making contract, we make it clear to all the clients that the valuable assets should be kept in a secure area and should not be accessible to the helper,” said co-owner of the concerned placement company.