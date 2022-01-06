Downtown areas without designated parking slots

Srinagar: People of several Downtown areas here continue to suffer for want of designated parking slots.

Haphazard parking results in frequent hindrances in smooth flow of traffic.

The Downtown houses key religious places and historical monuments like Jamia Masjid, Khanqah-e-Moula, Aali Masjid, Maharaj Gunj tomb, Pathar Masjid, and shrines of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) and Makhdoom Sahib (RA).