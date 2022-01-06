Downtown areas without designated parking slots

Srinagar: People of several Downtown areas here continue to suffer for want of designated parking slots.
Haphazard parking results in frequent hindrances in smooth flow of traffic.
The Downtown houses key religious places and historical monuments like Jamia Masjid, Khanqah-e-Moula, Aali Masjid, Maharaj Gunj tomb, Pathar Masjid, and shrines of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) and Makhdoom Sahib (RA).
However, none of these places have designated parking spaces forcing commuters to park their vehicles on roadsides.
"This haphazard car parking leads to chaos as congested roads get further choked," said Bashir Ahmad of Khanyar.
Lack of designated parking also causes immense hardships to devotees who visit different religious places situated in Downtown areas.
A group of traders said they have taken up the matter with authorities repeatedly but to no avail.
“We have been running pillar to post for setting up parking facilities in Downtown areas. Due to lack of parking, our business has been affected. Downtown is a historic place in Srinagar but is without basic facilities including parking,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.
“Over a decade ago we had identified a spot for setting up parking facility at Zaina Kadal but concerned authorities failed to take any measure to develop it,” Shah said.
Ali Muhammad, a local trader said that shoppers in Downtown also don't find any space to park their vehicles, which hits their business.
Locals of Habba Kadal said that shoppers and others have to park their vehicles at the roadside in absence of designated parking.
"Designated parking slots are important for the convenience of locals, shoppers and to avoid forcing people to park their vehicles at roadsides," said Aamir, a local of Habba Kadal.
Locals demanded that authorities should work on the identification of places to be designated as parking spaces in Downtown.
"They must identify places near shrines and other historical places in Downtown to be designated as parking to avoid traffic mess," they added.