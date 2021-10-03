Dr Faisal Khan passes away in US

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has expressed profound grief and shock over the accidental death of Dr. Muhammad Faisal Khan in Oklahoma, USA.

The deceased was the son of former VC SKUAST, Jammu Hashmatullah Khan and husband of Prof Nyla Ali Khan the niece of NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Sharing in the grief of the bereaved Sheikh, Mattu, and Khan families, NC rank and file prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannat and much needed forbearance to the grief-stricken in their hour of loss and grief. The Party functionaries have in particular expressed heartfelt sympathies and unison with Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah, Additional General Secretary Dr.Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Suraiya Abdullah Mattu, and Dr. Nyla Ali Khan in their hour of grief and loss.

Meanwhile NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar presided over a condolence meeting here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, where scores of party functionaries and office bearers joined him in offering Fatiha and tributes to the deceased. The functionaries also expressed deepest sympathies with Prof. Suriya Abdullah Mattu and Dr. Nyla Ali Khan on their personal loss.

Among others Party‘s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Party MP Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi, Senior leader Mubarak Gul, State Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous, Irfan Shah, South Zone President Dr Bashir Veeri, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial Secretary Showkat Mir, Vice President Kashmir Province Ahsan Pardesi, Provincial President Women’s Wing Er. Sabiya Qadri, Younus Mubarak Gul also visited the bereaved Khan residence at Rajbagh.

Meanwhile Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani and Devender Singh Rana, Senior Leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Sharief Ud Din Shariq, Mubarak Gul, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hassnain Masoodi, Mir Saifullah, Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, Javed Rana, Qamar Ali Akhoon, SS Salathia, Ajay Sadhotra, Bhushan Lal Bhat, Satwant Kour Dogra, Political Advisor to Vice President Tanvir Sadiq also condoled the demise.