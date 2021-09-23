Dr Farooq Abdullah pays obeisance at shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Maqdoomi (RA)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday paid obeisance at the revered Shrine of Hazrat Mehboobul Alam, Sultan Ul Arifeen, Sheikh Hamza Maqdoomi (RA) at Kho-e-Maraan, here.

Accompanied by Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah visited the revered shrine earlier today and paid obeisance at the revered shrine dedicated to the towering polymath and great spiritual personality of Kashmir, Hazrat Mehboobul Alam (RA). On the occasion, the President prayed for lasting peace and prosperity in the region and return of healthier times. He also prayed for furtherance of communal harmony and brotherhood in the region.

While interacting with the devotees who had thronged the revered shrine from different parts of the valley, Dr Farooq said that Sufism is a fascinating chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir and in the emergence of Hazrat Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din RA, Lal Ded and Hazrat Sultan Ul Arifeen RA it reached its pinnacle head of eminence and development in the decades that followed the advent of Islam in Kashmir.

“The spiritual centers like Khanqas and Darghas associated with such great Sufi’s are central to the lives of Kashmiris. These epicenters of faith have been providing much needed reprieve to the people in the face of calamities and oppression,” he said.

He added that these cultural founding fathers of Kashmir cherished qualities of tolerance, and pluralism. “And it was in this cradle of Sufism that Mehboob Ul Alam was born and heaved to eminence on account of his erudite and highly endowed persona. His was a personality of great historical importance which constitutes an indispensable part of spiritual discourse in Kashmir,” he added, impressing upon the youth to imbibe the teachings of such great men as Hazrat Sultan Ul Arifeen.

Paying obeisance at the shrine, he said, “ I’ve walked the stairs of faith leading to the revered shrine hoping the forthcoming Urs Observance will salvage the people of JK, and Ladakh and the world at large from the biggest ever health nightmare in the form of Covid. I hope and pray for the revival of trade in JK, and also the increased opportunities of employment avenues for our youth,” he said.