Drain caves-in at HIG colony Bemina, residents aghast

Srinagar: A drain recently caved-in twice at the HIG Colony behind ShahjarAppartments in Bemina here resulting in several accidents.

The residents of the area are aghast and have alleged that sub-standard material has been used in the construction of the drain. The residents said that the drain constructed in the area is not in a position to withstand the load of even a vehicle.

The residents said vehicles carrying macadamisation material that had reached the area to macadamise the roads and bylanes turned turtle once it reached the substandard drain.