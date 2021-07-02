Drain caves-in at HIG colony Bemina, residents aghast

Srinagar: A drain recently caved-in twice at the HIG Colony behind ShahjarAppartments in Bemina here resulting in several accidents.
The residents of the area are aghast and have alleged that sub-standard material has been used in the construction of the drain. The residents said that the drain constructed in the area is not in a position to withstand the load of even a vehicle.
The residents said vehicles carrying macadamisation material that had reached the area to macadamise the roads and bylanes turned turtle once it reached the substandard drain.
The residents have expressed concern that the drain is posing a threat to the lives of commuters. “The drain is faulty in design and has not been constructed properly. Vehicles have turned turtle twice over the drain during the last three days. We urge the Srinagar Development Authority to ensure that the patches on the drain are repaired at the earliest. There is an urgent need to rectify the construction fault in the drain” said a local inhabitant.