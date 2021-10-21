EID-E-MILAD-UN-NABI (SAW) | Friday following today

Srinagar: Thousands of devotees from across Kashmir are expected to visit the revered Hazratbal shrine here today to offer congregational prayers on Friday following Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
The devotees including men, women and children would have glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), which will be displayed after every congregational prayers on Friday.
Officials said that all arrangements have been put in place for devotees including designated parking, drinking water, public transport, sanitation and power supply.
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was celebrated across the state with religious fervor on 19 October, this year. However, due to pandemic, the rush of devotees was lesser as compared to previous years.
Wakf Board has reiterated appeal to devotees to follow COVID19 safety guidelines in letter and spirit.
Wakf Board Chief Executive Officer Mufti Fareed-u-Din said that all arrangements have been put in place for devotees.
“We appeal to devotees to follow safety guidelines. We are sure that all devotees will cooperate with authorities as they did earlier,” he said.
He added that Wakf Board officials and volunteers would be there to monitor adherence of COVID19 guidelines.
“We are also using a public addressing system to remind devotees to follow coronavirus guidelines," he said.
In view of Friday following, the congregational prayers would also be held at JenabSahabSoura, Asar-e-Sharif ShahriKalashpora, Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Maula, ZiaratHazratDastgeerSahab (RA), Syed YaqoobSahab (RA) Sonwar, KhawajaNaqshbandSahab (RA) and ZiaratMakhdoom Sahib (RA).
The Civil and Police administration has also made special arrangements for the convenience of devotees.