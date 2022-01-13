‘Ensure operationalisation of 500 bedded Paediatric Hospital at Bemina’

Srinagar: In order to review the pace and progress of the works being carried out on Rs 114.81 crore project for construction of 500 bedded Paediatric Hospital, at Bemina, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Thursday chaired a meeting here in his Office Chamber.
During the meeting, the officers apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the component wise status of works in the Hospital.
The Deputy Commissioner was informed that most of the civil, electric and mechanical works have been completed and the project is in the final and finishing phase.
With regard to the civil works, the Superintendent Engineer R&B informed that 90 percent works have been completed and remaining civil works will be completed by the end of this month.
The Superintendent Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department apprised the chair that all mechanical components including 3 Medical Oxygen plants of 1000 lpm capacity each, Lifts, Central Heating System, Fire Fighting equipments and Laundry unit are already in place and tested successfully, while work on STP is being carried out which shall be completed within next two months.
The DC directed the Mechanical Engineering Department to speed up the pace of work to ensure STP in the hospital is completed within the set deadline. He also directed them to make some immediate interim arrangements for STP till the main work on STP is completed.
While taking stock of electric supply to the hospital, the DC was informed that a 1.6 MVA transformer is being installed in the hospital premises and shall be made operational by 15th of February to ensure uninterrupted reliable power supply.
On the occasion, the Medical Superintendent, G B Panth Hospital requisitioned for additional 40 kanals of land for housing residential quarters of Doctors and other paramedical staff of the Hospital, besides for parking facility. He also demanded that an overhead footbridge be constructed near the hospital site to ensure safety of the visiting patients and attendants while crossing the bypass road.
For allocation of additional land, the DC asked him to place an indent so that the matter is taken up with concerned quarters for early allotment for the said purpose. With regard to construction of the overhead footbridge, the DC asked for the preparation of a separate DPR so that demand is met.
The Deputy Commissioner stressed all the concerned to work in proper coordination to ensure vital pediatric facilities on modern lines are made available in the District which will be equipped with all modern equipment for managing the high risk pediatric cases.