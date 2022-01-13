‘Ensure operationalisation of 500 bedded Paediatric Hospital at Bemina’

The Deputy Commissioner was informed that most of the civil, electric and mechanical works have been completed and the project is in the final and finishing phase.

With regard to the civil works, the Superintendent Engineer R&B informed that 90 percent works have been completed and remaining civil works will be completed by the end of this month.

The Superintendent Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department apprised the chair that all mechanical components including 3 Medical Oxygen plants of 1000 lpm capacity each, Lifts, Central Heating System, Fire Fighting equipments and Laundry unit are already in place and tested successfully, while work on STP is being carried out which shall be completed within next two months.