Enumeration of Migratory Tribal Population to begin in Srinagar from today

Srinagar: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, today chaired a meeting with the concerned officers regarding the enumeration and survey of Migratory Tribal population of the district scheduled to start from July 4, 2021.

Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone and District Statistics & Evaluation Officer, MsAnikaMushtaq besides other concerned attended the meeting.

The DDC said that the Government has initiated first enumeration and survey of migratory tribal population in higher reaches with an aim to formulate a plan for extending benefits to migratory population for their socio-economic upliftment. The survey will serve as baseline for allocation of funds for different schemes planned to cover the migratory population.