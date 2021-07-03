Enumeration of Migratory Tribal Population to begin in Srinagar from today

Srinagar: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, today chaired a meeting with the concerned officers regarding the enumeration and survey of Migratory Tribal population of the district scheduled to start from July 4, 2021.
Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone and District Statistics & Evaluation Officer, MsAnikaMushtaq besides other concerned attended the meeting.
The DDC said that the Government has initiated first enumeration and survey of migratory tribal population in higher reaches with an aim to formulate a plan for extending benefits to migratory population for their socio-economic upliftment. The survey will serve as baseline for allocation of funds for different schemes planned to cover the migratory population.
He said that a common format has been devised for the survey including details related to migration route, family particulars, educational status, health and animal husbandry facilities, Livelihood and skilling requirement among other parameters.
The DDC directed that 25 Bahaks have been identified so far for which several teams consisting of five staff members each would conduct survey. He asked the members of survey teams to work in mission mode and complete the process by July 10.