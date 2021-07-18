Exhibition at Kashmir Haat evokes warm response

Srinagar: The ongoing Handicrafts & Handlooms (H&H) Craft Mela 2021, which started on the 10th of this month at Kashmir Haat, is attracting more and more crowded as a large number of people turned to the exhibition.

During the exhibition, artists apart from Information Department including AtharBalpuri, Ghulam Mohammad Anzwali, Mohi-ud-Din Khanday, Wasim Khan, a young singer from the Sufi Mystics group mesmerized audience with Sufi Kalam, while as GulJaved performed traditional Kashmiri songs.

The handicrafts including carpets, Pashmina and Kani shawls, Paper mache, Chain stitch, men's and women's handmade clothing, willow wicker and other products are the center of attraction of buyers in the Mela. Besides, various food and beverage stalls setup inside the Kashmir Haat also get a good number of customers on a daily basis.

Director, Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, said that the condition of Kashmiri artisans had been severely affected during the last two years of stagnation and the purpose of the exhibition is to stabilize them financially besides promote their products.

While advising visitors to observe covidSoPs, Shah said that Kashmir Haat has ample space inside and asked visitors to maintain physical distance and follow the Covid guidelines strictly.

It is pertinent that DIPR's Cultural Unit organizes daily musical programs in which the departmental artists as well as young Kashmiri singers, including folk, qawwali, sufi and traditional Kashmiri singers perform daily on Kashmir Haat band stand.