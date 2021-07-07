Felicitation of COVID warriors of J&K held

Srinagar: A felicitation ceremony was held at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar in which Indian Medical Association (IMA) awarded IMA COVID warriors of Jammu 7 Kashmir whose names were declared during Doctors Day on 1st July at New Delhi.
The awards were conferred by Dr. J. A. Jayalal, National President, IMA, Dr. Rajan Sharma, Immediate Past National President, IMA and Dr. Jayesh M. Lele, Hony. Secretary General, IMA. The five awardees from Jammu & Kashmir included Prof. A.G. Ahanger, Director SKIMS, Prof. Samia Rashid, principal & dean, government medical college, Srinagar. Prof. Vijay Kundal, HOD Medicine, GMC Jammu, Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, HOD Community Medicine/ Nodal Officer COVID-19, GMC Srinagar and Dr. Shafa Deva, medical superintendent, SKIMS Medical College, Srinagar.
In her welcome address, Dr. Samia Rashid appreciated the role of IMA in uplifting the statute of medical fraternity across the country. She saluted and paid respect COVID martyrs and doctors serving the country.
Prof. Mir Nazir Ahmad, secretary J&K branch expressed his gratitude to the national executive for honouring the COVID warriors. Prof. GM Malik president J&K branch presented the activities of IMA branch.
Secretary general IMA Dr. Jayesh M. Lele said that COVID took toll of doctors and are working for welfare for families of deceased doctors and pursuing with government. IMA would work for Vaccination in rural pockets and shall contribute in possible way. Medical students wings are also working.
National President Dr. J. A. Jayalal, said that IMA believe of inclusive politics for working together. He announced Rs.10 Lacs for IMA House Kashmir and shall support CMEs as he believes knowledge is power and leaders should make next level leaders and effective followers.
He said they are fighting for rights of doctors and are strongly against any injustice and mistreated of doctors. Prof. M LateefChisti presented the vote of thanks while Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan conducted the proceedings. The function was attended by executive members of IMA J&K branch and students wing of IMA in J&K.