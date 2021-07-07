Felicitation of COVID warriors of J&K held

Srinagar: A felicitation ceremony was held at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar in which Indian Medical Association (IMA) awarded IMA COVID warriors of Jammu 7 Kashmir whose names were declared during Doctors Day on 1st July at New Delhi.

The awards were conferred by Dr. J. A. Jayalal, National President, IMA, Dr. Rajan Sharma, Immediate Past National President, IMA and Dr. Jayesh M. Lele, Hony. Secretary General, IMA. The five awardees from Jammu & Kashmir included Prof. A.G. Ahanger, Director SKIMS, Prof. Samia Rashid, principal & dean, government medical college, Srinagar. Prof. Vijay Kundal, HOD Medicine, GMC Jammu, Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, HOD Community Medicine/ Nodal Officer COVID-19, GMC Srinagar and Dr. Shafa Deva, medical superintendent, SKIMS Medical College, Srinagar.

In her welcome address, Dr. Samia Rashid appreciated the role of IMA in uplifting the statute of medical fraternity across the country. She saluted and paid respect COVID martyrs and doctors serving the country.