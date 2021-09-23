Former SMC secretary gets bail in one of the cases

Srinagar: A Special Court in Srinagar on Thursday granted bail to Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) former Secretary Muhammad Akbar Sofi in assassination case of prominent journalist Syed Sujhaat Bukhari.

Sofi was arrested by Police on 7 July this year for his alleged involvement in running an online blog site which ran smear campaigns against prominent personalities in Kashmir.

After hearing prosecution and defence counsels advocate Arzaan Ahmad Dar and Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, the Court of Special Additional and Sessions Judge TADA/POTA Srinagar Manjeet Singh Manhas said that grounds invoked by accused in bail application in FIR number 51/2018 at Police Station Kothibagh make him entitled to the bail and was accordingly granted bail in this case. “Whereas by virtue of the order, the petitioner has been admitted to bail on furnishing bail bonds with one surety to the tune of two lakh rupees. Same has been furnished accepted and attested by this court,” the court said.

“You (Central Jail Srinagar authorities) are as such directed to release the accused person from the custody after obtaining personal bonds in the like amount provided that he is not involved in any other case or offences,” it adds.

The court also imposed several conditions on the accused including that he will appear before the investigating officer (IO) and cooperate with the IO as and when directed.