GauriKaul Foundation organises free heart camp at Leper Colony

Srinagar: GauriKaul Foundation on Friday organised a specialised medical camp for patients with heart diseases, diabetes, hypertension and other comorbidities at Leper Colony Bahrar here.
The camp was held in collaboration with Chief Medical Officer Srinagar and Medical Superintendent Leper Hospital. Patients with heart and other associated problems were screened and then registered for the camp.
A team of doctors and other professionals from Kashmir and Batra Hospital, Delhi led by internationally acclaimed cardiologist and founder-director of GauriKaul Foundation, Prof (Dr) UpendraKaul conducted the camp.
Around 100 patients were treated while maintaining the strict level of Covid-19 protocol. Most of them were more than 60 years old.
Besides complete physical examination and comprehensive history taking, patients were tested for spot NT-proBNP, CK-MB, D-Dimer, Myoglobin, troponin I, BMI, blood sugar, ECG and blood pressure. Blood samples for other ailments were also taken. The organisers said free starter kits (medicines) for one month were distributed among all the patients which included medicines for hypertension, diabetes, nutrient supplements.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. U Kaul said “It’s heartening to be able to see patients from Leper Colony. Patients with high blood pressure and diabetes were inadequately controlled. Lack of awareness and knowledge about their diseases was observed in most of the patients. Random blood sugar of 300-400 and high blood pressure was seen in many instances.”
“Their treatment was optimized and patients were counselled in detail. One patient came in with a complaint of excessive thirst and on checking her random sugar it was 485. She was first time diagnosed as diabetic and was put on treatment, besides taking her samples for complete blood profile”.
Geriatric Consultant, Dr. ZubairSaleem said, “The camp primarily aimed at optimizing the treatment protocol for elderly patients with heart problems with underlying hypertension and diabetes according to novel evidence-based practice. Focus was also on preventive cardiology especially importance of healthy food, exercise and non-smoking for the overall well-being. As most of the patients are elderly, they have been put on Exclusive Geriatric Treatment Protocol and we plan to get all these patients registered under Gauri Old Age Mission (GOAM). These patients would be followed up and evaluated frequently under GOAM”.
Pertinently, this is for the information of the general public, under GOAM, 25 pre-registered needy elderly patients are being given free consultation, free investigations and medicines on Fridays at Gauri Heart Centre.
Social entrepreneur and CEO GauriKaul Foundation, Ajaz Rashid said, “Leper Colony has been a revelation. The area though being near the heart of the city needs a lot of attention with regard to health and other developmental activities. He thanked team from CMO office lead by Saleem and MO Leper Colony for the effort, arrangements and outcome.” Ajaz also thanked Kashmir Clinics, Batmaloo, Wipro GE and ERIS pharma for their support for the camp.
A message from Dr. Shakeel Ur Rehman, Managing Director, Kashmir Clinics read, “Glad to be part of this noble cause and I hope that Kashmir Clinics under its social project ‘Health for All’ would extend its full cooperation to GauriKaul Foundation”.
KapilJeet Singh, who is a key member from ERIS Pharma, said, “These camps are the need of the hour and I hope that this will just be the beginning of a long-term relationship between GauriKaul Foundation and ERIS Pharma.
While thanking Dr. U Kaul and his team, Dr. Shuja, MO Leper Hospital, emphasized on the importance of a healthy heart for overall well-being of the body. In a meeting between Ajaz Rashid, Dr. ZubairSaleem, DrShuja and Saleem, it was decided to adopt the 81 patients residing in the colony under GOAM.
Participants in the camp were employees from the Health Department, team members of GauriKaul Foundation, GK Labs for spot biochemistry tests, Kashmir Clinics, Eris Pharma, USV, and Chem-i-Health Pvt Ltd for biomarkers.