GauriKaul Foundation organises free heart camp at Leper Colony

Srinagar: GauriKaul Foundation on Friday organised a specialised medical camp for patients with heart diseases, diabetes, hypertension and other comorbidities at Leper Colony Bahrar here.

The camp was held in collaboration with Chief Medical Officer Srinagar and Medical Superintendent Leper Hospital. Patients with heart and other associated problems were screened and then registered for the camp.

A team of doctors and other professionals from Kashmir and Batra Hospital, Delhi led by internationally acclaimed cardiologist and founder-director of GauriKaul Foundation, Prof (Dr) UpendraKaul conducted the camp.