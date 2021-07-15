GMC Srinagar organises robotic surgery workshop

Srinagar: The Postgraduate Department of Surgery, Government Medical College Srinagar today started its first-ever Hands-on Workshop in Robotic Surgery, an event spanning over three days here in the summer capital.
The three-day workshop being held at Hotel Four-Point Sheraton, Srinagar saw a warm response from the medical and surgical fraternity. The programme started under the guidance of the Additional Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Atal Dulloo and the Principal Government Medical College Srinagar Prof Saima Rashid.
Robotic Surgery is the latest state-of-the-art, minimally invasive surgical modality applicable to various specialities, General Surgery, Surgical oncology, CVTS, Surgical Gastroenterology, Urology, Paediatric surgery, Gynaecology & ENT. It allows 360-degree movement of a robotic arm that translates into the precision of suturing and dissection especially in difficult areas of the human body.
GMC Srinagar said the aim of the workshop is to sensitize and familiarize the surgical fraternity of the Government Medical College Srinagar and its associated hospitals to this state of the art minimally invasive surgical modality. However, the ultimate goal of the workshop is to have the Robot-assisted procedures to treat patients in our institution, said the medical college statement. It said the first step towards achieving that goal is the workshop that would discuss and deliberate upon the latest in this field. "It is really a proud moment for all of us," the statement said.