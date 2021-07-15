GMC Srinagar organises robotic surgery workshop

Srinagar: The Postgraduate Department of Surgery, Government Medical College Srinagar today started its first-ever Hands-on Workshop in Robotic Surgery, an event spanning over three days here in the summer capital.

The three-day workshop being held at Hotel Four-Point Sheraton, Srinagar saw a warm response from the medical and surgical fraternity. The programme started under the guidance of the Additional Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Atal Dulloo and the Principal Government Medical College Srinagar Prof Saima Rashid.

Robotic Surgery is the latest state-of-the-art, minimally invasive surgical modality applicable to various specialities, General Surgery, Surgical oncology, CVTS, Surgical Gastroenterology, Urology, Paediatric surgery, Gynaecology & ENT. It allows 360-degree movement of a robotic arm that translates into the precision of suturing and dissection especially in difficult areas of the human body.