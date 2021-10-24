Govt College for Women celebrates Iconic Week

Srinagar: To mark the celebration of Iconic Week Festival, Govt College for women MA Road among different colleges and Universities of Kashmir, held a day long programme under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to remember two famous spiritual icons of valley, Sheik ul Alam and Lala Ded.
At the outset of the programme the students of college performed a welcome song, Hamud Bari Tallah and Qawali which amused and mesmerized audiences of professors, scholars, educationists, students, writers, poets, sufis and others.
Principal of the college, Prof. Dr. Naseem Aman while welcoming the guests and audiences stressed on the relevance of the teachings of Shaikh-ul-Aalam (RA) and Lal Ded. She said we feel honored to organize a programme on the teachings, contribution of two spiritual Icons and their influence on the culture of Kashmir since centuries. She said it is a great opportunity to shed light on facets of the lives of these two luminaries.
Vice Chancellor of Cluster University, Srinagar, Prof. DR. Qayyum Hussain, who was chief guest on the occasion, while expressing his respect for Lala Ded and Sheikh ul Alam said that although ‘Alamdar-e-Kashmir’ and Lal Ded belong to Kashmir, their message is universal. He further said that we need to promote our own culture, literature and take pride in our rich culture. He said instead of quoting western writers and poets we need to use the adages, quotes and wise sayings of our icons.
Meanwhile, he said for the empowerment and development of Kashmiri youth through education, Cluster University will introduce Job oriented and vocational courses which is the demand of modern era.
Former Chairman, Sheikh ul Alam Chair, Kashmir University, Prof Basher Bashir highlighted the literary contribution of two spiritual icons, philosophy of Vakhs and Shruk, concealed and encrypted messages for spiritual enlightenment, reflection of their contemporary times, social interaction, rituals and social strata.
Meanwhile, prominent scholars, writers, poets and academicians enlightened the audience about the different dimensions of the personalities of Lala Arifa and Shaikh-ul-Aalam (RA).
In the Technical Session-I paper presenters discussed topics like ‘Language and Diction used by Lala Ded’, ‘Lala Ded’s Idea about Social Justice & Freedom of Women’, ‘Aesthetics in Lala Arifa’s Poetry’ and ‘The Idea of Humanism in Lala Arifa’s Poetry. This session was chaired by noted writer and broadcaster Muhammad Amin Bhat.
In the Technical Session-II, paper presenters deliberated on topics including ‘Sheikh-ul-alam: A Messenger of Peace’, ‘Relevance of Sheikh-ul-alam’s teachings in present times’, ‘Sheikh-ul-alam and communal harmony’ and ‘sermons of Sheikh ul alam’. This session was chaired by former Director General, Radio Kashmir, Bashir Arif.