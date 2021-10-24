Govt College for Women celebrates Iconic Week

Vice Chancellor of Cluster University, Srinagar, Prof. DR. Qayyum Hussain, who was chief guest on the occasion, while expressing his respect for Lala Ded and Sheikh ul Alam said that although ‘Alamdar-e-Kashmir’ and Lal Ded belong to Kashmir, their message is universal. He further said that we need to promote our own culture, literature and take pride in our rich culture. He said instead of quoting western writers and poets we need to use the adages, quotes and wise sayings of our icons.

Meanwhile, he said for the empowerment and development of Kashmiri youth through education, Cluster University will introduce Job oriented and vocational courses which is the demand of modern era.