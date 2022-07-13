Govt prepares Rs 273 crore DPR for restoration of Dal, Nigeen lakes

The project will be funded through the Prime Minister's Development Package after the J&K government submitted a DPR to the federal government for its financing.

According to a senior government official, a revised DPR for Rs 273 crore has been created and is awaiting approval. The preparation of an integrated DPR for the twin lakes' conservation, costing Rs 273 crore according to officials is aimed to restore the past glory of these water bodies.

The goal of the project, according to officials, is to improve the water quality through watershed management, and the establishment of a sewerage network for 28 hamlets within the lake, and lake area dredging.