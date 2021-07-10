Govt Press Srinagar to be modernized

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today visited Government Press Srinagar at Sempora here to take stock of the working of the department.

Secretary ARI and Trainings, Abdul Majid; General Manager Government Press, Ajaz Ahmad Akhoon; Director-General Stationery & Supplies, Dr Abdul Kabir Dar and other officials accompanied the Advisor during the visit.

Advisor inspected different sections like Printing, Binding, DX-Section etc and inquired about the nature of work, availability of men and machinery besides the following of safety protocols round-the-clock.