Govt Press Srinagar to be modernized

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today visited Government Press Srinagar at Sempora here to take stock of the working of the department.
Secretary ARI and Trainings, Abdul Majid; General Manager Government Press, Ajaz Ahmad Akhoon; Director-General Stationery & Supplies, Dr Abdul Kabir Dar and other officials accompanied the Advisor during the visit.
Advisor inspected different sections like Printing, Binding, DX-Section etc and inquired about the nature of work, availability of men and machinery besides the following of safety protocols round-the-clock.
While reviewing the functioning, the Advisor impressed upon the officers to formulate a comprehensive plan in order to modernize the government press with the main focus on automation coupled with optimum utilization of existing manpower and resources.
He also highlighted the need for the upgration of existing machinery according to the need of the market and to focus on the improvement of the department’s viability as a self-sustaining and revenue-generating unit.
He asked the officers to also focus on skill upgradation and trainings of the staff so that the department would gain pace of its certain revival in the shortest possible time.
With respect to clearing of the outstanding amount pending with different departments, the Advisor directed Secretary ARI & Trainings to take up the matter with the intending departments for the clearance of outstanding.
He further asked Secretary to request all intending departments to place their order on time for better quality and without hindering other printing works.