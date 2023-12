Srinagar, Dec 31: Sarwa Bano, wife of former president, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mohd Amin Tramboo resident of Buchwara passed away.

The deceased was mother-in-law of Gowhar Maqbool Mir, former Vice President KCC&I and incumbent Vice Chairman KHARA-KHAROF.

Fateha will be held on January 1, 2024 at 2:15 pm at their ancestral graveyard at Malkha.