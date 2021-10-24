Iconic Week Festival | KU VC presides over Sufiyana Mehfil

In his presidential address, Prof Talat described Kashmir as a place whose traditions of tolerance embodied by personalities like Shaikh-ul-Aalam (RA) were very old.

“Shaikh-ul-Aalam (RA) was not only a social reformer but also a naturalist whose thinking process was very advanced,” he said.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who was a special guest, called upon the university fraternity to recognise the importance of Shaikh-ul Aalam (RA) as an iconic figure whose life and teachings need to be explored from an interdisciplinary approach.

In his welcome address, Chairman, Centre for Shaikh-ul-Aalam Studies (CSAS), Prof GN Khaki, described Shaikh-ul-Aalam (RA) as a figure of immense significance who inaugurated a new age of communal harmony in Kashmir while promoting the ideas of oneness of mankind and human integration.