‘In Nature’s lap, let us trek’

He further said that the department will continue to organize more such events, wherein the department will allow people to come face to face to the deeper beauty and priceless resources of nature. He thanked LG Manoj Sinha under whose leadership department has been re-energised to take such innovative initiatives and continue to involve people at various levels.

'In this event almost 40 participants from Kashmir Division across various backgrounds like scholars from NIT Srinagar, SKUAST Kashmir, NGO’s, volunteers and tourism related organizations actively participated', an official of Wildlife deptt said.

He said the trekking event was organised in continuation of observance of National wildlife Week from October 2nd to 8th.

Trekking event started at 7.00 AM in the morning from Dara on a trek approximately 5 Km long. Participants enthusiastically completed the trekking and expressed the desire to be a part of such initiatives often in future. Mr. Tanveer Gulzar on behalf of participants thanked and congratulated the Department of Wildlife Protection. Rashid Yahya Naqash, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Altaf Hussain Wildlife Warden Central Division along with staff also attended the event.