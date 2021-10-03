Srinagar: On the eve of Wildlife Week 2021, Department of Wildlife Protection, J&K, organized a trekking event under the theme “In Nature’s lap, let us Trek” today on a designated trekking route from Dara to Hayen, Srinagar.
IFS Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K, Suresh Kumar Gupta was the Chief Guest on the event and flagged off the trekkers. Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Kumar Gupta said that the department is actively working on the larger participation of people in understanding nature and environmental issues and trekking events can be an invaluable tool in this endeavour. He further said that the department wants to bring people closer to Environment, Forests and Wildlife, so that interdependence and co-existence can be understood and appreciated.
He further said that the department will continue to organize more such events, wherein the department will allow people to come face to face to the deeper beauty and priceless resources of nature. He thanked LG Manoj Sinha under whose leadership department has been re-energised to take such innovative initiatives and continue to involve people at various levels.
'In this event almost 40 participants from Kashmir Division across various backgrounds like scholars from NIT Srinagar, SKUAST Kashmir, NGO’s, volunteers and tourism related organizations actively participated', an official of Wildlife deptt said.
He said the trekking event was organised in continuation of observance of National wildlife Week from October 2nd to 8th.
Trekking event started at 7.00 AM in the morning from Dara on a trek approximately 5 Km long. Participants enthusiastically completed the trekking and expressed the desire to be a part of such initiatives often in future. Mr. Tanveer Gulzar on behalf of participants thanked and congratulated the Department of Wildlife Protection. Rashid Yahya Naqash, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Altaf Hussain Wildlife Warden Central Division along with staff also attended the event.
The Department of Wildlife Protection had kick started the Wildlife Week with a mega inaugural function held at SKICC on 2nd of October, that was Chaired by Shri Manoj Sinha Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, UT of Jammu and Kashmir which was also attended by Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta besides Commissioner Secretary Forests, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests J&K, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Chief Wildlife Warden J&K.
It was informed that different events shall be organized all across the UT of J&K by the Department of Wildlife Protection in a week long observance of National Wildlife Week.