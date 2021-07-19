In run-up to Eid, profiteering hits people in Srinagar

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to check exorbitant prices of essentials is taking a heavy toll on consumers in the summer capital.

Mutton is sold at Rs 600 per kg. Government has fixed Rs 535 per kg. The chicken is also sold at Rs 170/kg to Rs 190/kg against the government-fixed rate of Rs 140/kg.

Given failure of checking squads on ground, people fear the exorbitant prices are likely to increase more.

In addition to this, vegetables, fruits and milk are also sold at exorbitant rates.

“In absence of market regulation, people are forced to make purchases at exorbitant rates in view of upcoming festival,” said Nadeem of Sonwar.

Even the mutton sellers in some areas were found to have shutdown front shutters but selling mutton at exorbitant rates from backdoor of shops. “They did it to hide from the eye of authorities,” said a group of consumers.

People alleged that authorities failed to take timely measures to check the menace of profiteering and are now just issuing statements on market regulation. They said there was a need for intensified market regulation around a week ago in view of the upcoming festival.