In run-up to Eid-ul-Adha, authorities intensify drive to check quality of food items

Srinagar: In the run-up to Eid-ul-Adha, Food Safety authorities have intensified checking of quality of food items.

The development came after Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Aijaz Assad issued directions to the concerned authorities to ensure no adultered or sub-standard food articles are sold to consumers in view of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

In view of the upcoming of the festival, the intensified activities include surveillance, regular inspections and random sampling of food articles being sold in Srinagar markets.