In run-up to Eid-ul-Adha, authorities intensify drive to check quality of food items

Srinagar: In the run-up to Eid-ul-Adha, Food Safety authorities have intensified checking of quality of food items.
The development came after Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Aijaz Assad issued directions to the concerned authorities to ensure no adultered or sub-standard food articles are sold to consumers in view of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.
In view of the upcoming of the festival, the intensified activities include surveillance, regular inspections and random sampling of food articles being sold in Srinagar markets.
“Our special focus these days is on bakery, confectionery, milk and milk products, fruits, dates, beverages, and edible oils,” said Hilal Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar.
Mir also holds additional charge of Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Kashmir (Intelligence cum Legal) Food Safety.
“All the Food Safety Officers have been directed to ensure that street food vendors shall ensure that all the food items like, fruits and traditionally fried products are properly covered, as the food items sold in open, exposed to dust and smoke is one of the major causes of foodborne diseases,” Mir said.
He said that 3 quintal confectionary was destroyed in Srinagar in past two days after finding it unhygienic.
Mir said that besides drives, food business operators are being educated about standards and guidelines in relation to articles of food as per the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act.
He added authorities are ensuring that the limits for use of food additives, crop contaminants, pesticide residues, residues of veterinary drugs, heavy metals, processing aids, mycotoxins, antibiotics and pharmacologically active substances and irradiation of food used in food articles are being randomly checked.
“This all is being done with an aim to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food to the consumers,” he said.
Similarly, an official said that special market checking squads of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Kashmir is conducting inspection of various markets in Srinagar ahead of upcoming Eid.
He informed that the drive is aimed at to keep a check on hoarding, profiteering and black marketing.
He said that the teams made surprise visits to various areas including Sanat Nagar, Chanapora, Bagh-i-Mehta to curb the practice of hoarding and profiteering especially of mutton and poultry items.