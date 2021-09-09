‘In view of COVID surge, roll back Class 10th offline exams’

Srinagar: Parents of students of Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School Rajbagh have demanded roll back of offline exams for Class10th in view of surge in COVID cases in the summer capital.
“We appeal Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and all the higher officials of the Education Department to look into the recent order issued on September 7, 2021 by the school administration, in which the physical presence of all the students of Class 10th has been mandated in the school premises for attempting their pre board examinations. The students deem this decision as unwarranted, unfair and in violation of the students’ right to consent as clearly laid out in the recent government order no. 66-JK (DMRRR) of 2021, dated 05-09-2021), a delegation of parents said in a statement.
“In view of the impending threat of a third Covid wave in the city, attempting any form of offline examinations amongst students can put the health and well-being of each of them in utter jeopardy. Sudden change in the mode of these exams has put the students under immense stress,” they said.
“We demand a full rollback of the school’s order of conducting our pre-board examinations in offline mode. We strongly believe that the lives of the students mustn’t be put at risk when alternate modes exist for conducting the exams in a safe and secure environment. The students propose that the exams must be conducted online, a mode which has been tried and tested for the past 2 years. Another solution could be to introduce a hybrid examination system, where the student is free to choose her preferred mode of taking the exam; be it offline or online,” they said.