‘In view of COVID surge, roll back Class 10th offline exams’

Srinagar: Parents of students of Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School Rajbagh have demanded roll back of offline exams for Class10th in view of surge in COVID cases in the summer capital.

“We appeal Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and all the higher officials of the Education Department to look into the recent order issued on September 7, 2021 by the school administration, in which the physical presence of all the students of Class 10th has been mandated in the school premises for attempting their pre board examinations. The students deem this decision as unwarranted, unfair and in violation of the students’ right to consent as clearly laid out in the recent government order no. 66-JK (DMRRR) of 2021, dated 05-09-2021), a delegation of parents said in a statement.