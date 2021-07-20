In view of pandemic, no Eid prayers at major shrines, masjids in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has announced suspension of Eid prayers at the masjids and shrines affiliated to it in the summer capital as a preventive measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

A senior official of Board said that the decision was taken after threadbare discussion with Islamic scholars. The Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated across J&K on Wednesday, 21 July, this year.

Most of the major Shrines including revered DargahHazratbal, Dastigeer Sahib (RA) shrine, Makdoom Sahib (RA) Shrine, Khanqah-e-Molla and others are situated in Srinagar. These are managed by J&K Muslim Wakf Board. Eid prayers would not be held at these shrines.

"After threadbare discussion, it was decided that masjids and shrines shall remain temporarily closed for large gathering and Eid prayers will not be offered in view of pandemic," said a Wakf Board official.

The Islamic scholars in Kashmir have urged the people to refrain from organizing large gatherings, and advised the Imams to deliver brief sermons on Eid and seek Almighty's refuge from the coronavirus outbreak.

The local Masjid Committees in respective areas have also urged worshippers to perform ablution at home and follow advisories by the administration in letter and spirit.