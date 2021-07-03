Intensify vaccination to achieve 100 percent target within next 10 days: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to implement the directions of Lieutenant Governor, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today chaired a meeting to review the pace of the ongoing Vaccination drive and devise a strategy to achieve 100 percent target of the eligible population.
The Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather was also present on the occasion.
The DC said that no person has the right to put others' life at risk by infecting them or make any public place a Covid-19 Hotspot. He said strict action under law shall be taken against the persons who violate Covid-19 SOPs in any form.
He directed all the officers to work in a coordinated manner and intensify vaccination process in the district to achieve 100 percent target within next ten days so that people of Srinagar district are protected from deadly coronavirus and predicted a third wave.
The DC directed for setting up of a Control Room to monitor the Covid-19 Vaccination besides ensuring update Medical Zone/Block wise Vaccination reports after every 3 hours. He also directed the concerned officers to finish the ongoing door-to-door mapping of unvaccinated areas and identify high risk areas so that appropriate measures are taken at the earliest.
He further directed that special Vaccination/Testing sites be set up at all entry points of the City including PanthaChowk and Parimpora to ensure all travellers are tested and vaccinated to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection.
The DC said that the priority is to protect human lives for which Covid-19 vaccination and strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour are only means with us and focused attention needs to be given for the same with top most priority.
The DC further said that Shopkeepers/owners of Business establishments would be held responsible for allowing any unvaccinated person in their shops or violating Covid-19 SOPs.
Though the DC lauded the efforts and hard work being done by some officers for achieving Vaccination targets, he expressed his displeasure over the unsatisfactory performance in few Medical Zones/Blocks with regard to Covid-19 vaccination. He asked the officers to work with Mission mode and improvise their performance to achieve the targets.
The Director Health Services Kashmir also spoke on the occasion and shared his suggestions in the meeting. He also highlighted the benefits of vaccination. He said Health functionaries and other frontline workers are working day in and day out to get the vaccination process done well in time to save the precious lives by motivating them to come forward and get vaccinated forthwith.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed HaniefBalkhi, SDM East, OwaisMushtaq, SDM West AkshayLabroo, ACR Nazool, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, CMO Srinagar, CEO Srinagar, District Programme Officer ICDS, all Tehsildars, all ZMOs, ARTO and another concerned were present in the meeting.