Intensify vaccination to achieve 100 percent target within next 10 days: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to implement the directions of Lieutenant Governor, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today chaired a meeting to review the pace of the ongoing Vaccination drive and devise a strategy to achieve 100 percent target of the eligible population.

The Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather was also present on the occasion.

The DC said that no person has the right to put others' life at risk by infecting them or make any public place a Covid-19 Hotspot. He said strict action under law shall be taken against the persons who violate Covid-19 SOPs in any form.