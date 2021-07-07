J&K Bank officer's death widely mourned

Srinagar: Demise of Najm-u-Sakib, a Scale III Officer of J&K Bank (Computer Engineer), working in Service Operations, Corporate Head Quarters, of the Bank has been widely mourned in business, social and official circles

Sakib passed away in a Mumbai Hospital on Monday after battling a life-consuming disease since May, 2021. Blessed with the qualities of head and heart besides being a computer wizard, Sakib had carved a niche for himself in the society in general and in the bank in particular.

Son of Ghulam Mohammad Baba, former Agrostologist, SKUAST-K, Sakib in his early forties, was very popular among his friend circle and in the Nigeenneighbourhood. A large crowd of mourners attended his funeral prayers at Nigeen and was accorded a tearful send-off by the mourners both at Nigeen and at the Budshah's Tomb premises where his body was laid to rest. His body was brought to Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon.