J&K gets its first real-time air-monitoring station in Srinagar

Srinagar: J&K got its first real-time air-quality monitoring station with the inauguration of first-ever Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) at JKPCC headquarters Rajbagh, by Chairman J&K Pollution Control Committee, Suresh Chugh, here today.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Member Secretary, JK PCC, B.M. Sharma; Regional Director, JK PCC Jammu, Dr. NadeemHussian; Regional Director, JK PCC Kashmir, Rafi Ahmad Bhat; Legal Advisor JKPCC; FA/CAO JKPCC; scientists, district officers of JK PCC and other staff of Kashmir region.

The inauguration was followed by a detailed presentation by Subrat K. Kant, DGM of M/s Environment SA, which has provided the equipment and is looking after the operation and maintenance.