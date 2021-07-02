JLNM Hospital gets NBE accreditation for medicine

Srinagar: JLNM hospital Srinagar has got NBE accreditation for the department of Medicine, the facility was inaugurated by Director Health Services Kashmir, DrMushtaq Ahmed Rather.

A spokesperson of DHSK said after being allocated NBEMS accreditation and DNB seats by the National Board of Examinations, DrMushtaq formally inaugurated the first of its kind department of medicine.

The director appreciated efforts of MS JLNM, DrRauf Ahmad, DrBilkees Shah, DNB Coordinator for JLNM, and DrAkhterGanai Secretary Academics DHSK for this achievement.