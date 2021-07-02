JLNM Hospital gets NBE accreditation for medicine

Srinagar: JLNM hospital Srinagar has got NBE accreditation for the department of Medicine, the facility was inaugurated by Director Health Services Kashmir, DrMushtaq Ahmed Rather.
A spokesperson of DHSK said after being allocated NBEMS accreditation and DNB seats by the National Board of Examinations, DrMushtaq formally inaugurated the first of its kind department of medicine.
The director appreciated efforts of MS JLNM, DrRauf Ahmad, DrBilkees Shah, DNB Coordinator for JLNM, and DrAkhterGanai Secretary Academics DHSK for this achievement.
He congratulated DrShahzadaBano and DrNasirShamas, who have been selected as faculty for the DNB program.
The director stressed upon provision of high-end medical care to the ailing and ensured all support required for raising the standards of the institution as per NBE norms so that all the departments function at par with other academic and research institutions.
It is pertinent to mention here that JLNM is the first hospital in Kashmir division to get accreditation for DNB program.