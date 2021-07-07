JLNM Hospital starts surgeries, routine patient care

Srinagar: With decrease in COVID cases, JLNM Hospital here has started routine patient services, including surgeries as per instructions of Government.

Additional Chief Secretary AtalDullo and Director Health Services Kashmir DrMushtaq Rather have reviewed preparation and given green signal to start non covid activities at JLNM Hospital.

Dr Rather had recently visited the facility and advised the hospital administration and doctors to start attending the non covid patients. The hospital had been closed in 2020 for patients other than those with COVID. The director said these patients were suffering because the hospital was catering only to covid patients from last year.