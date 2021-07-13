Srinagar City

July 13, 1931 Martyrs death anniversary |All roads leading to Naqashband Sahib (RA) shrine sealed

Police and CRPF personnel at Nowhatta amid restrictions on the occasion of Martyrs Day 13 July 2021.Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar: Authorities sealed all roads leading to the shrine of Naqashband Sahib (RA) shrine at Khawaja Bazar here on the occasion of Martyrs day.

Officials said no political leaders and others were allowed to pay tributes at the Martyrs graveyard in the premises of the shrine.

This is the second consecutive year when there was no official or unofficial function at the shrine where 22 people killed outside Central Jail here on July 13, 1931 are buried.

Reports said all roads leading to the Martyrs' graveyard at Naqashband Sahib (RA) shrine were blocked with concertina wires and armored.

A large number of paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were deployed to prevent the assembly of people at the graveyard.

Some parts of city also reported a partial shutdown in the morning. However later the shops and business establishments reopened and life returned to normal.

