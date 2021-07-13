July 13, 1931 Martyrs death anniversary |All roads leading to Naqashband Sahib (RA) shrine sealed

Srinagar: Authorities sealed all roads leading to the shrine of Naqashband Sahib (RA) shrine at Khawaja Bazar here on the occasion of Martyrs day.

Officials said no political leaders and others were allowed to pay tributes at the Martyrs graveyard in the premises of the shrine.

This is the second consecutive year when there was no official or unofficial function at the shrine where 22 people killed outside Central Jail here on July 13, 1931 are buried.