Kashmir Haat thrown open for public
Srinagar: Taking forward the Vocal for Local Campaign in the J&K to support the local artisans, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated a 15-day long Craft Mela at Kashmir Haat here.
With the opening ceremony on Saturday, the Kashmir Haat has been thrown open for the public.
Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that Kashmir Haat is being revamped to provide best ambience to the locals and visiting tourists for crafts, food, and cultural activities. People can explore mystical world of Kashmiri art and savour the unique flavours of delightful local cuisines, he added.
We aim to empower handicraft, handloom artisans and improve living standards of present and future generations of our artists. With endeavours like revamping the Kashmir Haat, we are strengthening our commitment to providing market support to local artisans and weavers, said the Lt Governor.
With Amusement cum Children Park coming up soon in the same property, Kashmir Haat will be one of the most happening places to visit in Srinagar, the Lt Governor maintained.
The Lt Governor also spoke about the Government’s plans to open a similar Haat in Jammu that will showcase rich, varied handicraft tradition of the region.
He remarked that the “Government is determined for providing new markets, creating sustainable livelihood for the local artisans, besides preserving rich cultural heritage of J&K”.
The Craft Mela will provide a platform to the Artisans, Weavers & Cooperative societies to showcase the best of Kashmir handicrafts. Traditional musical display and Live demonstration of artistic skills by School of Designs, Srinagar to be one of the main attractions of the mela.
The Lt Governor visited the Stalls and interacted with the artisans. He also directed the concerned officials to ensure adherence to all Covid protocols while conducting the activities at Kashmir Haat.
It is pertinent to mention that there have been no regular cultural activities at Kashmir Haat except a few occasional events. However, it is being transformed into a Craft and Food Bazaar similar to the ambience provided by Delhi Haat in the national capital. The initiative will help in tapping best of the talents in art and craft and revive the age-old tradition of village market in Srinagar.
Dr.Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to Government, Industries & Commerce Department; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; HoDs, other senior officers, and a large number of artisans were present on the occasion.