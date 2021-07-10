Kashmir Haat thrown open for public

Srinagar: Taking forward the Vocal for Local Campaign in the J&K to support the local artisans, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated a 15-day long Craft Mela at Kashmir Haat here.

With the opening ceremony on Saturday, the Kashmir Haat has been thrown open for the public.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that Kashmir Haat is being revamped to provide best ambience to the locals and visiting tourists for crafts, food, and cultural activities. People can explore mystical world of Kashmiri art and savour the unique flavours of delightful local cuisines, he added.