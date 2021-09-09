KU figures among top 50 universities

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir has figured among top 50 universities in the all-India ranking of varsities conducted by the Union Ministry of Education under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2021.

The University has ranked at 48th position among universities assessed under NIRF-2021, with an overall point score of 46.97, in key parameters including Teaching, Learning and Resources (60.49 points), Research and Professional Practices (19.51 points), Graduation Outcome (77.03 points), Outreach and Inclusivity (50.12 points) and Peer Perception (25.52 points).

KU has also bagged an overall rank of 76 (from 78 in 2020) from amongst all universities, IITs and other institutions assessed by the Ministry of Education under NIRF-2021.