KU holds webinar on ‘Emerging Role of Pharmacists’

Terming pharmacists as the pillars of the healthcare system, Prof Talat emphasised that the pharmacists need to excel in every sphere of their field be it teaching, research, pharmacy practice or pharmaceutical industry.

In his inaugural address, Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Masoodi, who was a guest of honour, called upon pharmacists to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity. He called upon the pharmacy graduates and postgraduates to be competent and proficient in their areas of specialisation and achieve the highest level of expertise to excel at the national and international level.

In her lead lecture, Prof Shobha Rani Hiremath, Dean of Pharmacy, RGUHS, Karnataka talked about the emerging role of pharmacists in drug safety monitoring and pharmacovigilance.

Her talk was followed by a presentation by Dr Zeenat Iqbal, senior faculty at the Department of Pharmaceutics, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, wherein she touched upon significant new areas and challenges evolving for the pharmacists as a result of the changing global scenario.