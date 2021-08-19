KU to hold Special Convocation on August 25, full dress rehearsal on August 22

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir is holding its Special Convocation on 25 August 2021 (Wednesday) at 11:00 am in the Convocation Complex, Main Campus.

Joint Registrar Dr Ashfaq A Zarri said all the registered students who have been declared qualified for the award of PhD, M.Phi., MD/MS Diploma in Anaesthesiology/Ophthalmology and Gynaecology will be presented degrees at the Convocation. Besides, all the meritorious candidates who have secured 1st Position in Postgraduate and Undergraduate programmes will also be presented Gold, Silver Medals and Cash Prizes, he said.

“Full dress rehearsal for Special Convocation will be held on 22nd August 2021 at 2 pm in the Convocation Complex. All the registered/eligible candidates whose details are provided in the list available on the University website shall be required to participate in the full dress rehearsal.