LAWDA holds Safai Mitra Saman Samaroh

Srinagar: The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Sunday organised ceremony of Safai Mitra Saman Samaroh. The event was heldd under the campaign of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahoutsav.

The programme was aimed to felicitate the Safai Heroes who worked hard during the week. During the week various events were organized to commemorate the birth anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

The events included Kachra alag kro, felicitation of waste entrepreneurs, digital displays at public places etc.

The Vice chairman LAWDA Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat acknowledged the role of safai karamcharies and felicitated them with words of appreciation and citations.

Project Officer watershed who was designated as a Nodal Officer for conducting the week long progress said that events organized were objective oriented and results were achieved with excellence.