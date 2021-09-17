LAWDA installs LED display units on peripheries of Dal Lake

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, Srinagar, through its Mechanical Engineering Wing, has initiated the process of installation of LED Display Units on various prime locations on the periphery of the Dal Lake.

The LED Display Units at Oberoi Ghat, Nishat, Makai Park, Nehru Park and Hazratbal shall be displaying the latest Chemical Characteristics of the Water quality and rest of the parameters of Dal Lake at such places which is of paramount importance as being visited by the tourists and the public.

“This is significant in view of making aware the tourists and the general public about the latest water quality, depth, temperature, chemical parameters etc. of Dal Lake at such places. For this purpose on the directions of Chief Secretary, J&K UT the detailed analysis of the water samples is being regularly carried out by the J&K Pollution Control Board in close coordination with the Research and Monitoring wing of LWDA for displaying it on LED Display Boards,” an official statement said.